OXFORD • A man has been jailed for stealing a car from outside the Baptist Hospital in Oxford.

The victim reported their vehicle being stolen from the hospital parking lot on Jan. 3. The vehicle was located two days later out of the city limits and in Lafayette County.

With the help of the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office, Oxford investigators were able to secure the truck and take Dennis Karr, 58, of Oxford, into custody on a charge of auto theft.

Karr was issued a $2,000 bond by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.

