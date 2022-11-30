OXFORD – A third lawsuit has been filed alleging that United Furniture Industries violated the federal WARN Act when it fired all its employees without notice just days before Thanksgiving.
Lee County resident Frances Denise Alomari is the plaintiff in the lawsuit filed by Lexington-based attorney Don Barrett.
The lawsuit was originally filed Nov. 23 just after noon in the Oxford division of U.S. District Court. Two other class action suits with the same allegations were filed the day before in the Aberdeen division of U.S District Court.
On Nov. 29, Senior District Court Judge Glen Davidson signed an order transferring the case to the Aberdeen division.
The lawsuits are based on the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, which requires companies with more than 100 employees to give 60 days advance written notice before layoffs or shutting down.
United employees said they got no prior notice that the company was going to permanently layoff all of its employees. The company sent a notification overnight Monday Nov. 21 via text and email telling some 2,700 employees their employment was terminated and all benefits were ceasing — both effective immediately. The company reportedly paid current paychecks on Nov. 25.
Booneville attorney Casey Lott’s firm filed the first complaint on behalf of Toria Neal, a Lee County resident who worked for United for more than eight years.
Attorney Phillip Hearn filed the second complaint listing 32 plaintiffs but said he had another 150 former United employees already signed up. Hearn later filed an amended complaint listing only Willie Poe, a Chickasaw County resident, as the sole plaintiff.
The first two cases have been assigned to District Court Judge Sharion Aycock, and all three seek to be certified as a class action. That certification would allow other former United employees to join the cases. Since the lawsuits are nearly identical, the court could consolidate the complaints or simply certify one and allow the plaintiffs from the other case to join.
Since there are multiple lawsuits, the judge could choose to appoint a class counsel. Now that the complaints have been filed, United has 30 days to respond. Once that deadline has passed, the judge will likely rule on the class certification request, Hearn said.
While United did not file a WARN Act notice when it terminated all its employees this week, it did file a notice in late June that 171 employees at the Amory facility would be laid off. The notice cited a “significant financial crisis” caused by major customers not buying as much inventory.
