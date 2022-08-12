TUPELO • After 16 days on the run, a woman accused of killing her estranged husband is in custody.
U.S. Marshals apprehended Patricia Flakes in Tennessee Friday morning. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said she is awaiting extradition to be returned to Tupelo.
Flakes, 42, of Tupelo; Shannon D. Bramlett, 33, of Sardis; and Darick L. Moody, 19, of Oxford; are all charged with first degree murder in the July 14 shooting death of Jeremiah Flakes.
Johnson named the suspects July 27 and said they were all fugitives. Bramlett and Moody were captured near Pensacola, Florida on Aug. 1, and have since been returned to Lee County. They remain in the Lee County Jail on $1 million bonds each.
The three are accused of the fatal shooting of Jeremiah Flakes, 21, who was found dead in the back seat of a his mother’s car that had crashed into a ditch County Road 1438, just west of County Road 1147. Both the four-door sedan and Jeremiah Flakes had been shot multiple times.
During a search of the area, investigators located several spent shell casings just east of where the vehicle was located. The casings were found at a residence rented by Patricia Flakes, the dead man’s estranged wife. Johnson has described Bramlett as the new boyfriend of Patricia Flakes and Moody is Bramlett’s nephew.
Authorities believe sometime earlier that Thursday morning, Jeremiah Flakes drove to the location in his mother’s car. At some point, the suspects shot at him with multiple guns, most likely handguns, Johnson said.
The sheriff would not speculate on how Jeremiah Flakes ended up in the back seat of a wrecked car down the road from the crime scene.
