TUPELO – Less than two months after being released from a federal prison for a weapons conviction, a 25-year-old Tupelo man found himself behind bars again.
Javarius D. Trice is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and shooting at a motor vehicle in connection with the March 17 shooting at the South Gloster Street Waffle House.
Trice was shot at least one time and drove himself to the nearby emergency room at the North Mississippi for treatment. When he appeared in Tupelo Municipal Court Sunday afternoon for his initial appearance, his left hand was bandaged and he walked with a noticeable limp.
Tupelo police detective Wes Kloac said Trice admitted he went into the restaurant with a gun.
“When things went south, he retrieved the gun from his waistband and returned fire,” Kloac said.
The incident was recorded on security camera footage. Police have previously said that Courtney Jamison, 34, of Tupelo; and Stanquan M. Haynes, 28, of Aberdeen; were in the parking lot of 722 South Gloster Street and began firing at the building. There were an estimated 20 people inside the restaurant when the shooting started at about 2 a.m. Up to 40 shots were fired by the three men. Other than Trice, only restaurant windows and cars were hit by the bullets.
“Your actions may have been in self defense, but you were not supposed to have a gun,” Judge Allen said. “However, the video shows you shooting at a vehicle that the people who were shooting at you were not even in.”
The judge set bond at $20,000 per felony charge. If Trice does make bond, he will have to wear an ankle monitor and be confined to his home, work, school or church.
In August 2016, Trice got into an altercation with someone on Ida Street in Tupelo. When that person tried to drive away, Trice allegedly shot at the vehicle. He was charged with aggravated assault.
In May of 2018, Trice was indicted in federal court for the possession of a stolen firearm. He later pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 30 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release.
According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Trice was released from custody Jan. 20. Public defender Dennis Farris said Trice has been reporting to his probation officer on a regular basis.
Haynes, 28, and his sister, Stanshea L. Buckingham, 34, have already been arrested in connection with the shooting. Haynes was charged with aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied building. Buckingham was charged with accessory after the fact for helping hide Jamison’s bullet-riddled car. Both are being held without bond.
Tupelo police are still searching for Jamison, who they consider the principle shooter. He is described as a Black male, 6 feet, 3 inches tall, and weighing around 210 pounds. His last known address was in Tupelo.
Anyone with information about this shooting or Jamison’s location is asked to contact TPD at 662-841-6491, tpdrecords@tupeloms.gov or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS.
