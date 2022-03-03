TUPELO • After nearly three weeks on the run, a Tupelo man accused of multiple felonies in connection with a November kidnapping has been caught.
Rodney Darnell Fisher, 40, of 3115 Shonda Circle, Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department on Tuesday. He was booked into the Lee County Adult Jail on March 1 at 3:31 p.m. and charged with armed robbery, kidnapping and felony taking of a motor vehicle.
During his initial appearance in Tupelo Municipal Court, Wednesday, Judge Jay Weir ordered him held without bond.
"Fisher was out on bond for a previous felony when this crime occurred," said Tupelo prosecutor Richard Babb. "If you are out on bond and then allegedly commit another felony, the law allows the court to revoke the initial bond, which is want happened here."
Tupelo police were called to an apartment at 699 Nation Hills for an armed robbery report on Nov. 9, 2021. The adult male victim said two females who had been guests robbed him at gunpoint, tied him up and allowed an unknown male into the apartment. The three suspects then stole the victim's 2022 Toyota Camry and fled the scene.
The car was located in Itawamba County on Nov. 17.
The investigation and evidence recovered at the crime scene led investigators to Fisher; Kayla Guerrero, 33, of Blue Springs; and Morgan Fisher, 17, of 3115 Shonda Circle, Tupelo. The women were charged with armed robbery, kidnapping and felony taking of a motor vehicle on Feb. 8.
Rodney Fisher and Guerrero were arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol on Nov. 18, 2021, the day after the kidnapping victim's car was recovered. He was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. He was released on a $15,000 bond Dec. 20, 2021.
Guerrero was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of methamphetamine and two misdemeanor traffic offenses. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said the Mississippi Department of Corrections also has a hold on Guerrero, which prevented her from bonding out.
Morgan Fisher was charged as an adult with the same three felony charges, two of which can carry up to life sentences if convicted. During her initial court appearance, Judge Weir set her bond at $500,000, noting she had no prior criminal history. She was released from jail on her own recognizance after spending just more than a day in jail.