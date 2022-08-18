TUPELO • A woman accused of killing her estranged husband in July and captured by federal marshals in Tennessee is now in the Lee County Jail.
Patricia Flakes, 42, of County Road 1438, Tupelo, was booked into the Lee County Jail on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 9:37 a.m. She has been charged with first degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Flakes, Shannon D. Bramlett, 33, of Sardis; and Darick L. Moody, 19, of Oxford, were named by Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson as suspects on July 27 in the shooting death of Jeremiah Flakes. Bramlett and Moody were captured by marshals near Pensacola, Florida, on Aug. 1 and have since been returned to Lee County. They remain in the Lee County Jail on $1 million bonds each.
Patricia Flakes was captured on Aug. 13 and waived extradition from Tennessee.
“All three suspects waived extradition. There was a transport issue on our end that delayed getting her back,” Johnson said.
Patricia Flakes has not been taken before a judge for her initial appearance and the setting of bond.
The three suspects are accused of the fatal shooting of Jeremiah Flakes, 21, who was found dead on the morning of July 14 in the back seat of his mother’s car, which had crashed into a ditch County Road 1438, just west of County Road 1147. Both the four-door sedan and Jeremiah Flakes had been shot multiple times.
During a search of the area, investigators found several spent shell casings just east of where the vehicle was located. The casings were found at a residence rented by Patricia Flakes, the dead man’s estranged wife. Johnson has described Bramlett as the new boyfriend of Patricia Flakes; Moody is Bramlett’s nephew.
Authorities believe sometime earlier that Thursday morning, Jeremiah Flakes drove to the location in his mother’s car. Johnson said that at some point, the suspects shot at him with multiple guns, most likely handguns.
The sheriff would not speculate on how Jeremiah Flakes ended up in the back seat of a wrecked car down the road from the crime scene.
