PARCHMAN – An Itawamba County man, just before being executed by the state of Mississippi on Wednesday, used his final words to express remorse for killing a 16-year-old waitress two decades ago.
Thomas Edwin “Eddie” Loden, 58, was pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m. at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman by Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton. He died via lethal injection.
In a final statement, Loden said he was sorry for his actions that took the life of Leesa Marie Gray in June 2000.
“I would like to express to the Gray family and anyone else I hurt how deeply remorseful I am for everything I did,” Loden said. “I know these are mere words and cannot erase the damage I did.
“For the last 20 years, I’ve tried to do one good deed every single day to replace the loss my actions took from this world," Loden added. "If nothing, I hope you get peace and closure.”
The statement mirrored Loden’s comments 21 years ago after Circuit Court Judge Thomas Gardner sentenced him to death. His words rang hollow to the family then.
“He stood up in court and told us he was sorry and how he would never do anything to hurt us again,” Gray’s mother, Wanda Farris, said last week. “The one comfort I did have was that he was locked up and not getting out. I didn’t have to worry about him doing the same thing with other little girls.”
Farris chose not to speak to the media following Loden's execution.
Loden’s final words were “I love you” in Japanese. Mississippi Department of Corrections deputy commissioner said those words were directed at Loden’s loved ones.
MDOC commissioner Burl Cain said the execution went smoothly.
“It was a normal process,” Cain said. “He closed his eyes and went to sleep. His breath got short, and he passed away.”
The first of the three drugs used n the lethal injection began flowing at 6:02 p.m. Loden’s feet twitched at 6:06 p.m. before the body went completely still.
In the hours before his death, Loden visited with family, friends, his attorneys and the MDOC chaplain. His final meal comprised two fried bone-in pork chops, a baked sweet potato, fried okra, Pillsbury Grands biscuits with butter and molasses, peach cobbler with French vanilla ice cream and Lipton sweet tea.
Cain said on Loden’s final day, he seemed to accept his pending execution.
“He was upbeat and cheerful and seemed ready to go,” Cain said. “He was quite upbeat, and he ate heartily.”
In the summer of 2000, Loden kidnapped, raped and sexually assaulted Gray. Her body was found the next day in Loden’s van. Loden initially entered a plea of not guilty. But later pleaded guilty in September 2001.
Loden repeatedly appealed both his conviction and the death sentence over the last 20 years. Each bid for post-conviction relief was denied.
In October, Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch asked the state supreme court to set a date to kill Loden. In mid-November, the Mississippi Supreme Court set a date of Dec. 14, 2022.
Even after the state supreme court set the date, Loden tried to delay his execution. Earlier this year, he asked a federal judge to prevent state officials from executing him through lethal injection because he was in the process of challenging the constitutionality of the very drugs the state inevitably used to put him to death.
Last week, U.S. District Judge Henry T. Wingate denied that request. In a 31-page order, Wingate wrote that if he were to further delay Loden's execution, it would likely take years before a final conclusion is reached in a civil suit he joined in 2018 over the state’s lethal injection process because he would undoubtedly file continuous legal challenges.
