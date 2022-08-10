CORINTH • Alcorn County officials have arrested three people, accused of helping the four men who escaped from the county jail Aug. 5.
Sheriff Ben Caldwell said Alcorn County deputies arrested Ana Ruiz, 29, of County Road 510, Corinth; and Yira Sauceda, 25, of Highway 356, Rienzi; on Aug. 5. They were charged with felony aiding a jail escape, booked into the county jail and later released on a $10,000 bond each.
Elias Jimenez, 21, of Madison Street, Corinth, was arrested the same day by the Louisiana State Police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He is currently awaiting extradition back to Alcorn County along with three of the escaped inmates.
Four inmates cut a hole through the roof of the jail and were able to escape during the early morning hours of Aug. 5. Security cameras at the jail show the inmates running east from the jail toward the National Guard Armory around 2 a.m.
Around 9 p.m. Friday, three of the men – Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims and Hunter Wigington – were captured in Baton Rouge, Louisiana with the assistance of the US Marshals service, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Louisiana State Police and the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Saturday morning around 1:30, Alcorn County authorities received a tip about where the four escapee, Landon Braudway, was hiding. Officers went to the Alcorn County residence here and found him. Braudway attempted to flee and fought the officers, but he was subdued and taken into custody.
The investigation into the escape is ongoing and more arrests and charges are pending.
