TUPELO • The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three people in connection with a fatal shooting outside Plantersville just before Christmas and charged them with capital murder.
Christopher Clayton, 21; Shanery D. Hampton, 29; and Gavin Jeffers, 28, were arrested Monday and Tuesday in connection with the death of Justin Mayfield, 39, at his County Road 746 Plantersville home two months ago. During their initial appearance Wednesday afternoon in Lee County Justice Court, all three were ordered held without bond.
Since they are charged with capital murder, all three could face the death penalty. Mississippi resumed executing death row prisoners in Nov. 2021 after a hiatus of nearly a decade.
Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said more arrests are expected.
Deputies responded to Mayfield’s residence south of Plantersville around 2 p.m. on Dec. 22, 2021, after someone called 911 to say “an accident, shooting or incident” took place. The responding deputies found an adult male with numerous gunshot wounds in the bathroom of the house. He was lying in the bathtub and was pronounced dead on the scene.
"The crime scene was processed by both criminal and narcotics investigators," Johnson said during a press conference, Wednesday. "Even when we got there, there were still large amounts of cash and narcotics left at the scene."
Officials believe the suspects' intention may have been to rob a drug house. Armed robbery is the underlying felony that allows officials to charge the three with capital murder.
"We have to be very careful about what we can release because this is a very sensitive case," Johnson said. "There are other individuals out there we are looking for. We have talked to hundreds of individuals, gathered lots of evidence and we still have a lot of work to do."
Johnson refused to field any questions from the media during Wednesday’s press conference, but he did add a little more information about the crime. He said the suspects were armed when they entered the house and began to struggle with Mayfield and the two other people in the building at the time. Investigators say they eventually overpowered Mayfield and shot him.
Johnson said the suspects were acquaintances of Mayfield’s and specifically targeted his house.
The sheriff provided no specific information about the arrests themselves other than they were taken into custody without incident. Johnson thanked both the Itawamba County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshals for their assistance.
Clayton, of Fulton, was booked into the Lee County Jail Monday at 1:24 p.m. At the time of his arrest, Clayton was out on bond for receiving stolen property and possession of marijuana in Alabama.
Hampton, of 539 Bryan Road, Macon, was booked into the jail Feb. 1 at 2:40 p.m. According to Johnson, she has no prior criminal history.
Jeffers, of 1945 W. Hazelwood, West Point, was booked into the jail on Feb. 1 at 2:41 p.m. He has an extensive rap sheet in Illinois. He has been previously convicted in that state of aggravated kidnapping and home invasion. He has also been charged in Illinois with carjacking, aggravated robbery and burglary.
Witnesses at the scene said two men – in their 20s, one white and one biracial – were driving a white Dodge Charger with some sort of white flashing light of some type on the dash. At the time, Johnson said the suspects were either posing as law enforcement or trying to give the appearance of being in law enforcement.