CORINTH • A DeSoto County man is in the Alcorn County Jail following a high-speed chase that started in Tennessee and ended in the woods of Tippah County.
Alcorn County Sheriff Ben Caldwell said his department was alerted on the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 21, that Hardin County, Tennessee, deputy sheriffs were chasing two vehicles, and the pursuit was entering Alcorn County. Alcorn County deputies picked up the southbound pursuit on U.S Highway 45 and continued west on U.S Highway 72 into Tippah County.
One of the vehicles, a silver Chevrolet Traverse, crossed the highway and began driving into oncoming traffic. Deputies continued following the SUV when it turned off the four-lane and onto a county road. The driver eventually tried to drive down a wooded trail and got stuck.
A female occupant of the vehicle was taken into custody. It was later determined she was an unwilling participant in the pursuit. The male driver fled on foot but was captured a short time later with the assistance of the Walnut Police Department K-9 unit.
Michael Rinehart, 28, of Goodman Road, Southaven, was carried to the Alcorn County Jail and charged with felony fleeing as well as several misdemeanor charges. He is also being held on an active arrest warrant from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in Pascagoula.
The second vehicle was believed to be driven by a woman wanted by Jackson County for her involvement in a shooting. The vehicle was able to escape.