IUKA • A routine traffic stop on a Wednesday led Tishomingo County deputy sheriffs to a pair of residences and the arrest of three people on drug and weapons charges.
It started March 2 when deputies, along with Iuka police and state narcotics officers, pulled over two vehicles in Iuka. Timothy Durell Mills, a felon, had a firearm on him. His female passenger had a misdemeanor amount of drugs on her. In the second car, a maroon Chevy Malibu, Caroline Rose Harrill had 47 grams of methamphetamine on her. All three were arrested.
The ensuing investigation led officers first to a West Third Street house and later a residence on Adams Street looking for Martha Taubman. When located, she was in possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia. The search for Taubman also led to the arrest of two people on misdemeanor paraphernalia charges.
Harrill, 29, of 317 West Poplar Street, Pulaski, Tennessee was charged with trafficking a controlled substance. During her initial appearance in Tishomingo County Justice Court, her bond was set at $10,000.
Taubman, 58, of 609 West Third Street, Iuka, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. Her bond was set at $5,000.
Mills, 53, of 35 Jefferson Street, Tishomingo, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. His bond was set at $5,000.
The city of Iuka has condemned the West Third Street house.