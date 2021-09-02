Three Oxford stores caught selling beer to minors By WILLIAM MOORE Daily Journal William Moore Reporter Author twitter Author email Sep 2, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save OXFORD • The Oxford Police Department cited three businesses last week for selling alcohol to minors.Oxford law enforcement agents conducted an undercover operation on Aug. 26, sending minors into stores to see if the business would sell alcohol to an underage customer.The Alligator Lounge, the Marathon on South Lamar, and Rockette’s Chevron failed the test and each were issue a citation for the sale of light wine or beer to a minor.When the operation moved to the Brittany Store, Joysticks, the Texaco on University Avenue, and the Chevron on West Oxford Loop, each of those businesses ID’d the minor and refused sale. william.moore@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Store Commerce Law Enforcement Oxford Alcohol Agent Chevron Sale William Moore Reporter William covers cops, courts and breaking news for the Daily Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow William Moore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus National News Simu Liu stars as Marvel's 'Shang-Chi' Floodwaters overwhelm NYC streets, subway after Ida Intel reveals 3D athlete tracking at Olympics Remnants of Ida cause deadly flash flooding in the Northeast Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists