Oxford PD logo

OXFORD • The Oxford Police Department cited three businesses last week for selling alcohol to minors.

Oxford law enforcement agents conducted an undercover operation on Aug. 26, sending minors into stores to see if the business would sell alcohol to an underage customer.

The Alligator Lounge, the Marathon on South Lamar, and Rockette’s Chevron failed the test and each were issue a citation for the sale of light wine or beer to a minor.

When the operation moved to the Brittany Store, Joysticks, the Texaco on University Avenue, and the Chevron on West Oxford Loop, each of those businesses ID’d the minor and refused sale.

william.moore@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus