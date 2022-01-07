TUPELO • The Tupelo Police Department is investigating to see if three shootings in west Tupelo in just over a week are connected.
All three incidents, which began Dec. 30 and continued through Friday, took place just south of West Main Street not far from Walmart.
“The close proximity of these shootings to the tragic murders on Maynard Street in July 24, 2021 concern our entire community,” said Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka. “Incidents where firearms are being used illegally or without regard for safety will lead to another tragedy. Please, if you have influence over our kids remind them how fragile life is and how one horrible decision can lead to a lifetime of regret.”
The first incident was Thursday, Dec. 30 around 10 p.m. Police responded to a Nanny Drive residence where someone had shot into a dwelling. Witnesses described a dark gray Honda or Acura SUV as a possible suspect vehicle. There were multiple people in the home at the time, however no injuries were reported. Evidence was recovered at the scene.
A week later on Thursday, Jan. 6 around 11:20 p.m., officers were called to South Foster Drive for another shooting into a dwelling. Police were not able to obtain any suspect information but again evidence was recovered from the scene. Like the first case, the home was occupied by multiple people but no injuries were reported.
The third incident was Friday Jan. 6 at 6 a.m. when a Marie Street resident reported gunshot damage to a vehicle. The vehicle that was damaged was a silver Acura MDX. Again, evidence was collected at the scene and no injuries were reported.
“While it is early in this investigation there are some indicators that the three shootings may be related,” said Tupelo police spokesman Cat. Chuck McDougald. “TPD is asking anyone with information about these shootings to contact us”
Anyone with information on these shootings is asked to call the Tupelo Police Department at 662-841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS.