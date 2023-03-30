Tip leads to drug trafficking arrest in Booneville By WILLIAM MOORE Daily Journal William Moore Reporter Author twitter Author email Mar 30, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Three large bags of marijuana, a shotgun and a collection of edibles were seized when Booneville police arrested Howell. The seized edibles are sold in packages that mimic existing legitimate products like Sour Patch Kids, M&Ms and Skittles. Howell Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BOONEVILLE – A call to the Booneville Police Department’s anonymous tipline led to the arrest of a Union County man on felony drug charges.Investigators following up on the call March 23 found the man in possession of a large stash of marijuana and marijuana edibles. The drugs weighed more than 4 pounds combined.Zacchius Dominitri Howell, 31 of Myrtle, was charged with felony possession of marijuana with intent to deliver. During his initial appearance, a judge set bond at $50,000.Booneville PD said this case is proof that information from citizens is critical in the criminal investigation process and thanked the public for their continued supportThe public can submit tips on any criminal activity to the anonymous tip line at (662) 728-1230. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists william.moore@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Criminal Law Police Law William Moore Reporter William covers cops, courts and breaking news for the Daily Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow William Moore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you