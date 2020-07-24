OXFORD • After nearly three decades as an attorney and two dozen seasons as a state legislator, Gray Tollison is ready to move on to his next challenge.
On July 15, Gov. Tate Reeves appointed the Oxford native as the Third Circuit Court District Place 1 judge. Less than a week later, the first-time judge was already on the bench.
“I started Monday,” Tollison said. “I have already taken pleas and signed some orders on criminal matters. I was able to sit down with Judge (Kelly) Luther last week to start going over the docket and where things stand.”
Tollison passed the bar in April 1991 but he has been around the law much longer. His first “real” job was as a 13-year-old janitor in his father’s law firm just a block off the square.
Practicing in the family firm, he handled both civil and criminal litigation.
“We’ve had a lot of interesting litigation, including the Dickie Scruggs case 10-12 years ago,” Tollison said. “Most of what I dealt with was civil cases.”
He was first elected to the state senate in 1996 serving the people of District 9. His 24 years in Jackson could actually be a help in his new role.
“I was the chairman of the Judiciary B committee,” Tollison said. “So I had a hand in writing a lot of the laws we are working with today. That is helpful when working my way around the code.”
During his six terms in the state senate, Tollison worked closely with a lot of people and made many friends, including Reeves. But he insists he had no future political desires when he decided not to run for re-election last fall.
“I was in the state senate for 24 years, ending in January 2020. I felt I had run my course and it was time to let someone else take over,” he said. “When I left the senate, I didn’t have any plans.
“It was really providential when Judge Howorth announced he was retiring. I always said I wanted to serve the people and felt I could be a good judge.”
In early January, Judge Andrew Howorth suddenly announced he would step down from the bench June 30 after serving the district for 18 years. Tollison will serve out the unexpired term, which runs through December 2022.
He said he looks forward to being able to continue to serve the community.
“Sen. John Stennis once said being a circuit judge was the best way he had ever served the people,” Tollison said. “The ideal judge is honest, trustworthy and accessible to the people. Those are my goals.
“I am excited. I bring a fresh set of eyes and I am eager to be involved in this aspect, rather than being an advocate.”
He said he also looks forward to traveling the circuit – which covers Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Lafayette, Marshall, Tippah, and Union counties – to meet the staff at the courthouses.
In addition to the regular civil and criminal court activities, Tollison will also take over the Third District Drug Court that Howorth started in 2007.
“It was one of the first in the state and has done a remarkable job helping people turn around their lives,” Tollison said.
He is a 1982 graduate of Oxford High School with a bachelor’s degree from Rhodes College and a Juris Doctor from the University of Mississippi Law School.