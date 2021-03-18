BOONEVILLE - A Prentiss County woman is facing felony charges after illegal drugs were found during a traffic stop.
A Prentiss County deputy sheriff pulled over Memory Lane Moore, 30, of Booneville on March 15 for traffic infractions. During a search of her vehicle, both methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found.
She was charged with a couple of traffic infractions along with felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia. Bond was set at $10,000 on the felony charge and $2,000 on the misdemeanor charges.