TUPELO – A pair of routine traffic stops last Tuesday ended with separate drug charges and trips to jail for two Lee County men.
In the first incident, Tupelo police pulled over the vehicle driven by Jeffrey Scott Moore, 48, of Tupelo, for traffic violations. Police say during the stop they discovered marijuana and methamphetamine in Moore’s possession. He was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and possession of methamphetamine.
During his initial appearance Nov. 3, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Willie Allen set Moore’s bond at $15,000.
Because of his parole status, the Mississippi Department of Corrections placed a hold on Moore.
On the same day, police pulled over Derrick Dewayne Bady, 49, of Stewart Street, Tupelo, and discovered he had an active felony capias warrant through Lee County Circuit Court for narcotics violations. He was arrested and taken to the county jail.
According to police, while he was being booked into the Lee County Jail, it discovered that Bady had concealed powder cocaine and crack cocaine in the rear seat area of the patrol vehicle during his transport. Bady was held on the capias and charged with felony possession of cocaine powder and felony possession of crack cocaine.
Judge Allen set bond at $10,000 for the new charges. MDOC placed a hold on Bady as well, because of his parolee status.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.