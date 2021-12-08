TUPELO • A 17-year-old who spent more than four months on the run and faces three capital murder charges in Tupelo is being held without bond.
Jaylen Antwan Wells, 17, of 1906 Cardinal, Tupelo, was captured by U.S. Marshals Dec. 2 in Albany, New York. After Wells waived extradition, Tupelo police sent officers on the 2,400-mile round trip to the New York state capital to return the suspect to Mississippi to face charges. According to the docket book at the Lee County Jail, he was booked into the facility at 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7.
During his initial appearance in Tupelo Municipal Court on Wednesday, Judge Willie C. Allen said Wells was "definitely a flight risk" and ordered him to remain in custody without bond until after the grand jury hears the case.
Wells is the fourth person arrested and charged with a July triple homicide where two men and a woman were gunned down outside a west Tupelo house. Three suspects were captured within days. It took another 18 weeks to get Wells into custody.
"There are people who have interfered with bringing him in to determine if he is guilty of the charges against him," Allen said. "I hope you are looking at possible charges against them."
Detective Tyler Cook told the judge they were working on charges for the people who allegedly helped Wells avoid arrest for so long.
While the 17-year-old faces life in prison, anyone who helped him avoid capture could face up to 20 years in a state prison themselves, depending on the level of assistance given.
The Mississippi Code says that the crime of accessory after the fact to capital murder carries a sentence of up to 20 years in a state prison. The lesser charge of hindering prosecution - which could be anything from giving a suspect money or lying to police about his location - carries a sentence of up to 5 years in prison.
District Attorney John Weddle said the two statutes are very similar but the key issue for both is the person has to know the suspect committed a crime to be charged with either.
Accessory after the fact is when one person helps another person who has committed a crime, knowing that the person has committed a crime, and intending to help that person avoid arrest, trial, conviction, or punishment. To be convicted, the state must prove the person had intent to help the suspect and that their assistance actually helped the suspect.
Someone who drove the suspect out of town or provided a place to stay and avoid the law could be charged with accessory.
The threshold to prove someone hindered prosecution or apprehension in Mississippi is much lower than trying to prove accessory. If someone conceals a suspect or warns them that the law is looking for them, the person could be charged with hindering. Someone can also be charged with they give a suspect money, transportation, a weapon or a disguise to elude capture.
"We tend to go after the more serious charge, especially if the culpability was higher," Weddle said. "If it turns out they offered less help, there is an option for them to plead down to the lesser charge."
Tupelo police responded to 215 Maynard Drive around 11:45 p.m. July 24. Officers found three people with gunshot wounds at the residence one block south of the West Main Walmart. Norahs Coleman, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene. Jessica Pannell, 21, and Robben Wilson, 22, died at the North Mississippi Medical Center early the next morning.
Two days after the shootings, police arrested Javion Clifton, 16, of Tupelo, and Shamar Carroll, 17, of Tupelo. The following day, U.S. Marshals arrested the third suspect, Taquon A. Garth, 18, in the Jackson area.
The suspects are all charged as adults with three counts of capital murder, but only Garth could face the death penalty. In 2005, the U.S. Supreme Court banned capital punishment for crimes committed by those under 18.