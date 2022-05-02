Tupelo firefighters remove debris from a truck that drove through and destroyed an empty business, Monday afternoon, on North Green Street. The driver of the truck fled the scene on foot, but was caught later during the day.
Tupelo firefighters remove debris from a truck that drove through and destroyed an empty business, Monday afternoon, on North Green Street. The driver of the truck fled the scene on foot, but was caught later during the day.
Thomas Wells | Daily Journal
Tupelo firefighters remove debris from a truck that drove through and destroyed an empty business Monday afternoon on North Green Street.
Thomas Wells | Daily Journal
A Tupelo firefighter walks in front of what is left of a building on North Green Street in Tupelo that was struck by a truck on Monday afternoon.
Thomas Wells | Daily Journal
Workers from Tupelo Water & Light remove the electrical line from a buliding along North Green Street that was struck Monday afternoon. The driver of the truck fled on foot following the accident.
Thomas Wells | Daily Journal
Workers from Tupelo Water & Light remove the electrical line from a buliding along North Green Street that was struck Monday afternoon. The driver of the truck fled on foot following the accident.
Thomas Wells | Daily Journal
Workers from Tupelo Water & Light remove the electrical line from a buliding along North Green Street that was struck Monday afternoon. The driver of the truck fled on foot following the accident.
Thomas Wells | Daily Journal
Workers from Tupelo Water & Light remove the electrical line from a buliding along North Green Street that was struck Monday afternoon. The driver of the truck fled on foot following the accident.
TUPELO • A North Green Street building was destroyed, Monday afternoon, when a wayward truck plowed through it.
The southbound pickup truck ran off North Green Street near Carver Elementary School and drove into — and almost entirely through — a building that serves as a beauty salon on weekends. The driver fled the scene on foot, leaving identifying information inside the truck.
No one was injured.
Tupelo police later located the suspect and issued misdemeanor traffic citations for driving with a suspended license and leaving the scene of an accident.
Police spokesman Major Chuck McDougald said the driver gave no statement to explain what caused the accident.
“One witness said the vehicle was dodging a child and dog,” McDougald said.
The impact of the collision knocked the building off its foundation and collapsed portions of two walls.
“The Tupelo Public Works department had to push the building down flat due to it being unstable,” McDougald said.