NEW ALBANY - An Alabama truck driver died as the result of an early morning wreck on Interstate 22 Monday.
Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers responded to the I-22 near mile marker 71 at 5:13 a.m. July 19. The initial investigation showed a 2019 Nissan Kicks was sitting stationary in a westbound lane. That vehicle was stuck by a westbound 1999 International 18-wheeler driven by Lorenzo Burrell, 56, of Epes, Alabama. The collision knocked the Nissan crossover onto the shoulder.
The tractor-trailer hauling rolled steel truck ran off the road and overturned. Burrell received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the Nissan, Fits Cadet, 39, of Jonesboro, Georgia, received moderate injuries.
This crash is under investigation by the MHP.