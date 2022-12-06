djr-2022-11-23-newslane-closing-twp7 (copy)

In this file photo from Nov. 22, 2022, trucks begin moving trailers from the loading docks at the Lane Home Furnishing facility in Nettleton. 

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

OXFORD – An Alabama trucking company has filed a class action lawsuit against Wells Fargo alleging that the bank has impounded their trailers and goods as part of the United Furniture Industries implosion two weeks ago.

Newsletters

william.moore@djournal.com

Recommended for you