A tupelo fire fighter walk in front of what is left of a business along North Green Street in Tupelo Monday afternoon after it was struck by a truck. The driver of the truck fled the scene before authorities arrived.
Tupelo firefighters remove debris from a truck that drove through and destroyed an empty business Monday afternoon on North Green Street. The driver of the truck fled on foot and left the scene.
Thomas Wells | Daily Journal
Workers from Tupelo Water & Light remove the electrical line from a buliding along North Green Street that was struck Monday afternoon. The driver of the truck fled on foot following the accident.
