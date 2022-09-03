UPDATE (9:14 a.m.):
Officials are now saying that the pilot of the plane is not an employee of the Tupelo Regional Airport, but may work for a Fixed Based Operator that leases space the Tupelo airport.
UPDATE (9:07 a.m.):
The plane is currently flying over a rural area in Hickory Flat and law enforcement have converged on that area.
UPDATE (8:44 a.m.):
The plane is now reported to be airborne north of Tupelo in the Benton, Union County area.
Local, State and Federal authorities are continuing to monitor this dangerous situation.
UPDATE (8:42 a.m.):
The Mississippi Department of Public Safety is aware of the situation and is monitoring it closely.
UPDATE (8:39 a.m.):
The plane is now located Northwest of New Albany, flying in that general direction from Tupelo.
UPDATE (8:21 a.m.):
Police have reopened roads in west Tupelo around the airport as the threat has shifted away from this area, at least temporarily.
UPDATE (8:12 a.m.):
An airport personnel with knowledge of the matter said that the plane has currently left Tupelo's airspace, but that could change within moments.
Law enforcement on the scene said the pilot is now flying near the Toyota plant in Blue Springs.
UPDATE (8:08 a.m.):
The Daily Journal has confirmed the pilot of the plane is an employee of Tupelo Regional Airport.
UPDATE (7:58 a.m.):
Here's what we know about the plane:
Model: 1987 Beech C90A (Fixed wing multi-engine — 9 seats / 2 engines)
Owner: Southeast Aviation, LLC | Oxford, MS, US
Serial number: LJ-1156
Maximum Fuel Life: 4 hours (police approximate that the plane took off between 5-5:30 a.m.)
UPDATE (7:56 a.m.):
Police are closing all roads on the west side of Tupelo.
Original Story:
Police are working to keep the public safe after the pilot of an airplane flying over Tupelo phoned in a threat early this morning.
At approximately 5 a.m. on Sept. 3, the pilot made contact with E911 and threatened to intentionally crash into Walmart on West Main Street.
The Tupelo Police Department has worked with Walmart and nearby the Dodge's convenience store to evacuate customers and disperse those people as practically as possible. TPD has also been in talking directly with the pilot.
According to law enforcement, the plane is believed to be stolen.
The situation is ongoing as TPD and all Emergency Services remain alert.
Citizens are asked to avoid that area until the all clear is given. With the mobility of an airplane, the danger zone for this type of incident is much larger than Tupelo.
More information will be released when it's available.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.