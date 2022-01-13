Sorry, an error occurred.
Martin
Sanders
Reporter
TUPELO • Tupelo police recently charged a man and a woman with felonies in separate cases.
A Willow Road resident reported someone stole a 7-by-14-foot utility trailer on the morning of Jan. 10. The home's security cameras showed the suspect vehicle was a white 1990s model Suburban.
The investigation led authorities to Scott Street, where April Martin, 39, of Tupelo was arrested on an outstanding shoplifting charge. She was also detained for grand larceny.
During her initial appearance on the felony charge, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Willie Allen set bond on the felony at $25,000.
In the other case, two people were allegedly trying to pass a counterfeit check at a local Trustmark Bank branch on Dec. 29. The suspects left the bank before police arrived.
Authorities later issued an arrest warrant for Kenny Sanders, 32, of Booneville.
He was arrested Jan. 12 in the Carnation Street area. He was charged with false pretense and his bond was set at $5,000.
william.moore@djournal.com
William covers cops, courts and breaking news for the Daily Journal.
