JACKSON • A Tupelo attorney has been named one of the newest members of the Bar Complaint Tribunal.
Robert E. Quimby of Tupelo was one of three new members appointed to the tribunal. Chief Justice Mike Randolph signed the appointment order on Nov. 5 with the unanimous agreement of all members of the Supreme Court.
The other new members are Gulfport Municipal Court Judge Robert Fant Walker and attorney Alicia S. Hall of Jackson. The new terms are set to begin Jan. 1, 2022, and extend through Dec. 31, 2024.
Members of the tribunal hear and decide disciplinary matters arising out of complaints against attorneys. Discipline may range from private reprimand to disbarment. Decisions from the tribunal may be appealed to the Mississippi Supreme Court. Actions by the tribunal are final if not appealed.
The 27-member Bar Complaint Tribunal is made up of nine judges and 18 lawyers selected by the nine members of the Supreme Court from three Supreme Court districts. The tribunal sits in panels of three, with each panel comprised of two attorneys and one judge.
Quimby practices law with the firm of Mitchell, McNutt, & Sams in Tupelo. His practice areas include litigation, governmental and corporate representation, and estate planning. He served as a Municipal Court Judge for the City of Hernando 2014-2020. Quimby is admitted to practice law in Mississippi and Tennessee. He is a board member of Northeast Mississippi Habitat for Humanity and Reed Manufacturing Company Inc. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree, cum laude, from Millsaps College and a Juris Doctorate, magna cum laude, from Mississippi College School of Law, where he served as executive editor of the Mississippi College Law Review and was a member of the Moot Court Board.