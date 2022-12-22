TUPELO – Before a packed courtroom Thursday afternoon, Stephen Spencer was sworn in as Lee County’s newest judge.
“It’s truly a humbling experience to be standing here,” he said.
Spencer, 42, of Saltillo, was officially elected Nov. 8 to Seat 2 of the Lee County Court. Incumbent Judge James Moore withdrew from the race in February, leaving Spencer unopposed.
In the last 10 months, Spencer has sat in on multiple county court sessions. He also attended circuit, chancery and even federal trials trying to put himself in the judge’s position of listening to both sides of the argument.
Growing up, he knew he wanted to be an attorney, like his father and brother. While a law school student, he clerked for Judge Donna Barnes, who is now the Chief Judge of the Mississippi Court of Appeals.
“That was the first time to see two good arguments and how hard it is for a judge to decide,” Spencer said.
Barnes repaid Spencer by officiating at the Thursday investiture.
Spencer spent the last 16 years as a trial attorney with the Tupelo firm Mitchell McNutt & Sams. As he steps into his new role on the bench, he will have to break some old habits.
“I did a mock trial for high school students and sat on the bench (in the Lee County Circuit Court) courtroom. But every time I went to speak, I found myself standing up,” Spencer said with a smile.
Those present for the swearing in ceremony were confident Spencer will be up to the task of judging cases.
His law professor at Mississippi College, Jim Rosenblatt, said Spencer was a superb law student who went on to be a superb attorney and will make a great judge.
John Hill, who has worked with Spencer to the last 16 years, said in his 40 years as an attorney, there are certain judges he respects and admires both as a person and as a jurist.
“Those judges all have honesty, integrity and fairness. Those are all characteristics that Stephen has in abundance,” Hill said. “He is a superb lawyer and a dear friend. I will miss our daily conversations but the judiciary will be richer.”
Spencer will officially start work as Lee County Court Judge on Jan. 2. His first day on the bench presiding over a trial will be Jan. 4.
“As they said at judicial school, ‘You’re not playing the game anymore. You are calling ball and strikes,’” Spencer said. “I’m looking forward to it.”
For years, Lee County only had one county court judge. The Board of Supervisors added a second county court judicial post in 2018. Spencer ran for the job four years ago and was edged out by Moore, who got 51% of the vote.
When Moore pulled out of the race in February, Spencer avoided the task of having to campaign, and it gave him more time to close out his private law practice.
