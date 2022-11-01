OXFORD – U.S. District Court Judge Sharion Aycock rejected the U.S. Attorney’s Office recommendation and imposed the maximum sentence on a Tupelo man convicted of robbing 11 banks over the past two decades.
The government sentencing guidelines recommended between 12 and 15 years for Jasper Michael Wagner, 56, for the April robbery of a downtown Tupelo bank. But based on Wagner's long history of robbing banks, getting caught, serving time and robbing more banks, Judge Aycock wanted to send a message.
“In my opinion, I have not dealt with a case that deserves the maximum penalty more than this,” Aycock said during the Tuesday morning sentencing hearing. “You have committed 11 bank robberies in your lifetime. Sentencing needs to deter. It has not done so in the past.”
She then sentenced Wagner to the maximum 20 years in federal prison, along with three years of supervised release, commonly known as probation. That prison term will be served consecutively with an additional 30-month sentence for violating the terms of a previous probation for bank robberies.
Wagner walked into the Community Bank on West Main Street in Tupelo on April 6 around lunchtime and handed the clerk a note telling her to provide him $5,000. He walked out of the bank with around $5,000 in a bank bag. When he was apprehended in a Leeds, Alabama hotel room about 4 hours later, he still had the bank bag and most of the money. All but around $150 of the money was recovered.
When given the chance to speak, Wagner said he was sorry.
“I apologize to everyone here and in the community,” Wagner said. “What I did was wrong. The funds being used for this hearing could be better used in the community.”
He also said he felt that Aycock’s re-entry program might help him. He said after being released from prison before, he had a hard time readjusting to life on the outside.
His public defender, Kelsey Dismukes, said Wagner has not developed the skills to live outside — he couldn’t handle the stress of bills, a job and family ties. She argued that has led to his recidivism.
“Maybe having to pay bills and keep a job stressed you out, but that is not a reason to rob banks,” Aycock said.
At the end of the sentencing hearing, Wagner’s attorney asked if he could serve his sentence in either Talladega, Alabama, or Williamsburg, South Carolina, to make it easier for family to visit him. The judge said she would make that recommendation.
Since 2002, Wagner has pleaded guilty in federal court to 11 bank robberies in seven states, from New Mexico to the Carolinas, including three in Mississippi. Wagner’s life of crime has followed a distinct pattern: He robs several banks, gets caught, serves about 10 years in prison, gets out and starts robbing banks again.
“He doesn’t use a gun, but the tellers are still terrorized,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Roberts said. “It is traumatic and they have to relive that trauma.
In August, U.S. District Court Judge Michael Mills revoked Wagner’s supervised release for a previous conviction for robbing banks in Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina in late 2010.
The first documented string of Wagner's bank robberies began in late 2000 and included banks in New Mexico, Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky, West Virginia and two in South Carolina. He pleaded guilty to robbing seven banks. Following his release in early 2010, Wagner stole a car in December 2010 and robbed banks in Horn Lake; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; and Mebane, North Carolina.
He pleaded guilty to those three bank robberies in January 2013, and the following June he was sentenced to 130 months (just under 11 years) plus 5 years of supervised release as well as more than $14,000 in restitution. He was sent to a federal prison in Atlanta but did not serve the full 130 months.
According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Wagner was released Dec. 17, 2021. Less than four months later, he robbed the Community Bank in Tupelo.
