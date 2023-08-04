Tupelo Police Department Building file

This file photo from May 2021 shows the exterior of the Tupelo Police Department.

 Adam Robison | Daily Journa

TUPELO — A year after poor attendance resulted in members of Tupelo's Citizens’ Police Advisory Board cutting the number of their regular meetings by half, the board, with Tupelo City Council's unanimous approval, has reversed that decision.

Newsletters

caleb.mccluskey@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you