TUPELO — A year after poor attendance resulted in members of Tupelo's Citizens’ Police Advisory Board cutting the number of their regular meetings by half, the board, with Tupelo City Council's unanimous approval, has reversed that decision.
Last May, the advisory board voted 8-1 to request a change from monthly to bi-monthly meetings, with member Orlando Ivy voting against it. The vote this year was unanimous.
“Even though we are all volunteers, we must be willing to make the necessary commitments to function according to our task as outlined in the ordinance,” said Bill Allen, advisory board chairman. “Each board member is well equipped to answer questions from the public.”
To improve attendance, the board moved its meeting time to 5:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of every other month. With this approved change, monthly meetings will resume at the same time and day.
Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka said after failing multiple times last year to have the minimum number of members present to conduct official business, the board has since made a quorum for every meeting. He explained the change back to monthly meetings is because the board said there was too much information to go through every other month.
When Nettie Davis, Ward 4 councilwoman, asked if the board will continue to have good attendance changing back to monthly meetings, Allen stated a majority of members voted in favor of the motion and are expected to attend meetings.
Any member with two consecutive, unexcused absences can be removed from the board. Matthew Freeman, who represented Ward 3, was removed due to the attendance policy, Allen said.
The board and department also made a change to present the board with officer complaints, the investigation's findings and outcomes during the meetings, Quaka said, adding that more proposed changes will be recommended to the board.
Currently, there are three vacant seats on the board, one for Ward 1, 3 and 5, respectively. Buddy Palmer, Ward 5 councilman, noted he had someone in mind for the seat and would move forward with filling the vacancy.
The city established the 11-member board in response to unrest following the 2016 shooting death of Antwun “Ronnie” Shumpert by a Tupelo Police Department officer. Shumpert, a 37-year-old Black man, was fatally shot after fleeing from officers following a traffic stop.
City leaders created the citizen board to foster a better relationship between the Tupelo Police Department and the community it serves. Over the last year, five formal requests from citizens to the board were made, three proposed dissolving the board because it was not an oversight committee.
