TUPELO – Tupelo Ward 4 Councilwoman Nettie Davis has filed paperwork in circuit court to have a charge of election law violation dismissed and removed from her record.
In mid-August, Davis pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge of proposing or conducting an unlawful lottery as a voting incentive. The case was non-adjudicated, meaning that while Davis pleaded guilty, there was no conviction. Senior Circuit Court Judge Paul Funderburk ordered her to pay a $500 fine and court costs of $227.75 within 90 days.
According to the petition for non-adjudication and expungement filed Sept. 8 by defense attorney Jim Wade, Davis paid the court costs on Aug. 18 and paid the fine on Sept. 1.
“Since Davis has complied with conditions of this Court’s order of August 14, 2023, she is entitled to an order directing the case be dismissed, and the case be closed,” the petition reads. It further asks that any and all records of the arrest and charging with the crime be expunged from public records.
Since District Attorney John Weddle and Lee County Prosecutor Matt Blanchard were part of the plea agreement. It is anticipated that the court will approve the non-adjudication and expungement.
In June 2021, Davis was recorded soliciting donations for a raffle intended to award cash prizes to people who voted in the Tupelo municipal general election just days away. Around the same time, Charles Penson — a local minister and political operative — allegedly made a social media post saying that local ministers were offering financial incentives to encourage people to vote.
Davis and Penson were both charged with the seldom-used statute that prohibits enticing people to vote by offering prizes.
Because Davis agreed to plead guilty, the charge against Penson was retired to files. He had to pay the court costs but no fine.
The Aug. 14 plea agreement came on the same day the trial was set to begin.
