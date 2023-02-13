Smoke slowly rolls from the roof as Tupelo firefighters fight a fire at the North Gloster Street daycare Monday morning. Flames were breaking through the roof when the first firefighters responded just after 10:30 a.m.
Tupelo firefighters spray down the roof at The Way Academy building on North Gloster Street Monday morning. Flames were breaking through the roof when the first firefighters responded just after 10:30 a.m. The fire was extinguished within an hour.
Tupelo firefighters pull burned debris from The Way Academy building on North Gloster Street during a fire at the business Monday morning.
Tupelo firefighters work a fire at The Way Academy building on North Gloster Street Monday morning.
Tupelo firefighters work a fire at The Way Academy building on North Gloster Street Monday morning.
A group Tupelo firefighters survey the damage of the roof at The Way Academy building at 215 North Gloster Street.
Tupelo firefighters work a fire call at The Way Academy building on North Gloster Street Monday morning.
A group Tupelo firefighters walk out of The Way Academy building on North Gloster Street during a fire at the business on Monday morning.
TUPELO – No one was injured when a Tupelo daycare near Crosstown caught on fire Monday morning.
Tupelo Fire Department battalion chief Terry Robinson said a passing motorist spotted flames coming from the roof of The Way Academy, located at 215 North Gloster, around 10:30 a.m. The first fire truck arrived about four minutes after the 911 call.
“The fire was coming out the roof when I arrived,” Robinson said. “We went inside for the initial attack. We sent firefighters upstairs and quickly got it extinguished.”
Most of the fire appeared to be contained to the attic area. Robinson said the investigation is ongoing to determine the origin and source of the fire.
Although there were children and day care staff inside the facility when it caught fire, no injuries were reported. According to the battalion chief, day care staff were quick to act when they realized the building had caught fire and evacuated the facility before emergency officials arrived.
“They had everyone out of the building before we got there,” Robinson said. “The staff did a great job.”