TUPELO – The police department’s Deputy Chief Allan Gilbert is retiring from his post and will take a job as chief of police in Siloam Springs, Arkansas.
Gilbert confirmed to the Daily Journal Wednesday that he’ll retire from his position as the number two ranking officer in the Tupelo Police Department at the end of December.
“It’s bittersweet because I love the city of Tupelo and this police department,” Gilbert said. “I’ve been be honored to serve here, and it’s given me a lot of opportunities.”
Serving on the Tupelo police force since 1994, Gilbert has been deputy chief since late 2013, when he was named to the post by the, at the time, new Chief of Police Bart Aguirre.
Before that, Gilbert variously served as a patrol officer, training coordinator, Crime Stoppers coordinator and a member of the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force.
Though he’d long thought he would end his law enforcement career in Tupelo, Gilbert said he couldn’t say no to this latest opportunity to advance his career.
“God has blessed me with such an awesome opportunity to go to Siloam Springs, and I am ready to be a chief,” Gilbert said. “It’s an opportunity I can’t pass up.”
Siloam Springs is a community of a little over 16,000 in northwest Arkansas.