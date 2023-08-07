TUPELO – A Lee County man is free on bond after a drug raid found him in possession of felony amounts of five different illegal drugs.
Lee County deputy sheriffs and North Mississippi Narcotics Unit agents executed a search warrant at a residence in the Verona area on Aug. 3. Inside the house, officers encountered Nathaniel James Ruff who was in possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, THC wax, and marijuana.
During the raid, officials seized about 1.5 pounds of marijuana, 20 fentanyl pills, around 8 grams of crack cocaine and $5,477 in cash.
“This was like a buffet of drugs,” said Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson.
Ruff, 35, listed a Tony Moore Road, Tupelo, address when he was booked into the Lee County Jail, charged with five counts of possession of a controlled substance. During his initial court appearance in Lee County Justice Court bond was set at $150,000. He did not remain in jail long.
“He bonded out pretty quick,” Johnson said.
The sheriff said the arrest was the result of a lengthy investigation by his department and the narcotics unit into illegal drug activity, particularly in the Verona area.
“Verona is an area of concern to us based on recent arrests we’ve had” Johnson said. “I want to thank the community for working with us and trusting us and giving us information that allowed us to removed this particular problem and eyesore.”
