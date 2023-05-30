WEST POINT – A Monroe County man has been charged with first degree murder in the death of a Chickasaw County girl whose body was found last week inside the trunk of a car near a Tupelo daycare.
The Clay County Sheriff's Office has charged LaBrandon Tramel Tumblin, 19, of Pullen Lake Road, Aberdeen, with first degree murder in connection with the death of Denasia “Nana” McGregory, 16, of Houston. He has also been charged with possession of a weapon by a felon and felony obstruction of justice.
Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said the killing happened in the Una community in the northern part of the county, most likely in the late afternoon hours of May 22. Police say McGregory was shot multiple times.
Tumblin reportedly put the girl’s body in the trunk of her car and drove to Tupelo. McGregory's parents tracked her to the 100 block of Stone Street in Tupelo and asked the Tupelo Police Department to do a welfare check. Responding officers found her body around 3:30 a.m. May 23 in a car parked outside a daycare.
Around the same time, officers learned that Tumblin had barricaded himself inside a residence in the same block. Tumblin held two adult women and a juvenile against their will in their own home. The Tupelo SWAT team responded, and negotiators secured the release of the hostages and persuaded Tumblin to surrender.
McGregory’s body has been sent to the State Medical examiner’s Office in Pearl for autopsy and the recovery of additional evidence. District Attorney Scott Colom said Tumblin may face additional charges, and he would not rule out the possibility of upgrading the murder charge to capital murder.
Clay County is spearheading the investigation since the death happened there. Tumblin has also been charged with kidnapping in Tupelo.
While the new charges work their way through the circuit courts of Clay and Lee counties, Tumblin has been returned to state custody for a previous conviction. According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections website, Tumblin is being held in the Chickasaw County Jail, serving a life sentence for armed robbery.
Anyone with any information on this case is encouraged to contact the Clay County Sheriff's Office at 662-494-2896, Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151 or the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers P3 App.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.