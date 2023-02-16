OXFORD – A Tupelo man accused of a November 2021 kidnapping is expected to plead guilty to unrelated federal weapons and drug charges next month.
Rodney Darnell Fisher, 41, of Shonda Circle, Tupelo, is charged by the federal court with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, use of a gun during drug trafficking and three counts of possession of a firearm by a felon.
Wednesday afternoon, Senior U.S. District Judge Michael Mills scheduled a change of plea hearing for March 2. Fisher initially pleaded not guilty on Nov. 4, 2022. The trial was scheduled to start Feb. 27, but Judge Mills has now pushed the trial March 27.
The federal charges deal with three separate incidents. Fisher, a felon, is accused of having three handguns in March 2018, and using one during a drug sale. He is also accused of possessing guns in October and November 2021.
The crime of using a gun during a drug sale carries a maximum sentence of life in prison. The other four counts have a combined maximum sentence of 60 years.
Fisher is also accused – along with his then 17-year-old daughter and a female accomplice – of robbing a man at gunpoint in his own Tupelo apartment, then tying up the victim and stealing his car.
Tupelo police were called to an apartment at 699 Nation Hills for an armed robbery report on Nov. 9, 2021. The adult male victim said two females who had been guests robbed him at gunpoint, tied him up and allowed an unknown male into the apartment. The three suspects then stole the victim’s 2022 Toyota Camry and fled the scene. The car was found in Itawamba County about a week later.
The day after the car was found, Fisher and Kayla Guerrero, 34, of Blue Springs, were pulled over by the Mississippi Highway Patrol. Both were charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. Fisher bonded out about a month later.
The Mississippi Department of Corrections had a hold on Guerrero, which prevented her from bonding out. The state later revoked her probation. Guerrero was sent to state prison to serve a total of 13 years for armed robbery, credit car fraud and kidnapping in Lee County.
It was not until February 2022 that Tupelo police investigators got arrest warrants for the kidnapping. Guerrero and Morgan Fisher were arrested and initially charged with armed robbery, kidnapping and felony taking of a motor vehicle. Rodney Fisher remained free for another three weeks before he was taken into custody on March 1, 2022.
A Lee County grand jury indicted all three for armed robbery and kidnapping in April 2022. The cases are still making their way through the circuit court system.
At the time of the kidnapping, Rodney Fisher was free on a recognizance bond after being indicted for car burglary in Itawamba County.
Guerrero is facing one federal charge of possession of a firearm by a felon for the November 2021 arrest by MHP. That case is scheduled to go to trial May 22. It will also be heard by Judge Mills.