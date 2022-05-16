TUPELO • Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka on Monday evening urged people to remember the names of officers who have given their lives in the line of duty, especially the four who were added to the Northeast Mississippi Law Enforcement Memorial in the last six months.
Around 100 people gathered at the Elvis Presley Birthplace for the annual memorial service and candlelight vigil.
Quaka noted that nationally, the number of officers who have died on the job jumped from 157 in 2019 to 414 in 2020 and then to 617 in 2021.
He called the statistics "staggering."
“As long as there is evil, we need good people to step up," he told the crowd gathered for the event. "Just last Saturday in Buffalo, New York, a retired police office faced evil in a grocery store and actually took on a shooter.”
But while fallen officers are usually remembered, the loved ones they leave behind are sometimes forgotten. The veteran law officer praised the families who “have given a sacrifice to us that we can never comprehend.”
He left the families with a quote from Holocaust survivor and author Elie Wiesel: “To forget the dead would be akin to them dying twice.”
“Don’t forget. Tell the stories of your loved ones often, so that they will continue to live in our memories,” Quaka said.
Of the four law enforcement officers added to the local memorial list, three fell victim to illness – two to COVID-19. The other officer, Johnny Patterson, was struck by a motorist in January as he was directing traffic in front of Shannon Primary School.
The Tupelo memorial service was started 23 years ago by John Harmon after his son, Casey Harmon, was shot and killed while working as a jailer at the Lee County Juvenile Detention Center in March 1998. For the first 20 years, it was hosted by the Tupelo Police Department.
After taking 2020 off because of the coronavirus pandemic, the event was handed off last year to two groups — Wives of Warriors and Concerns Of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.). Because the two support groups have larger coverage areas, they expanded the list of fallen officers to include more of north Mississippi.
In 1962, President John F. Kennedy established May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day. The week around that day is National Police Week.
The Mississippi Association of Chiefs of Police hosts an annual fallen officer candlelight vigil at the State Capitol Mall in downtown Jackson. This year’s event will be held Tuesday, May 17 at 6:30 p.m. Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks will hold a ceremony at the agency’s Jackson office Thursday, May 19, at 10 am.
The national candlelight vigil will be held May 13 at 8 p.m. on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.