Tupelo man arrested for grand larceny By CALEB MCCLUSKEY Daily Journal Aug 23, 2023 TUPELO — A Tupelo was arrested for grand larceny after allegedly steeling a company's trailer from a jobsite.Micheal Taylor, 57, of Tupelo was arrested for grand larceny in the Pierce Street area, after officers were informed that a trailer was stolen from a jobsite on Aug. 7.Taylor's bond was set at $10,000, and the Lee County Grand Jury will see the case.