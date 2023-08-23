Tupelo man arrested for making threats to city employee By CALEB MCCLUSKEY Daily Journal Caleb McCluskey Reporter Author twitter Author email Aug 23, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TUPELO — A Tupelo man has been arrested after allegedly making retaliatory threats to a city of Tupelo employee.Micheal Cox, 36, of Tupelo was arrested for retaliation against a public servant or witness on Aug. 17. Police say Cox threatened the unidentified city employee, including making death threats.During his initial court appearance, a judge set Cox’s bond at $30,000. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists caleb.mccluskey@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tupelo Police Department Crime Criminal Law Law Job Market Security And Public Safety Police Caleb McCluskey Reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Caleb McCluskey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you