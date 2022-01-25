TUPELO • A Tupelo man, already being held without bond on a weapons charge, has been charged with two shootings.
Dominic Vaca, 20, of Tupelo was arrested Jan. 14 when police responded to Ida Street for a report of a man pointing a handgun and threatening others. Officers seized a loaded handgun and charged Vaca with possession of a firearm by a felon.
During his initial appearance, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Willie Allen ordered him held without bond.
After police investigated forensic evidence, they charged Vaca in connection with two shootings, one on Dec. 30, 2021, and another on Jan. 6.
Judge Allen ordered that Vaca continue to be held without bond on the new charges.
The new charges were part of three shootings in west Tupelo that happened in just over a week. All three incidents took place just south of West Main Street, not far from Walmart.
The first shooting took place on Thursday, Dec. 30, around 10 p.m. Police responded to a Nanny Drive residence where someone had shot into a dwelling. Witnesses described a dark gray Honda or Acura SUV as a possible suspect vehicle. There were multiple people in the home at the time, however no injuries were reported. Evidence was recovered at the scene.
A week later, on Thursday, Jan. 6, at around 11:20 p.m., officers were called to South Foster Drive for another shooting into a dwelling. Police were not able to obtain any suspect information, but again recovered evidence from the scene. Like the first case, the home was occupied by multiple people, but no injuries were reported.
The third shooting took place on Friday, Jan. 7, at 6 a.m. when a Marie Street resident reported gunshot damage to a vehicle. The vehicle that was damaged was a silver Acura MDX. Again, evidence was collected at the scene, and no injuries were reported.
Anyone with information on these shootings is asked to call the Tupelo Police Department at 662-841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS.