TUPELO • A man detained following a Tuesday evening shooting in central Tupelo has now been charged with murder.
Kortoris Burks, 43, of Tupelo, was formally charged with first degree murder Thursday. During his arraignment, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Willie Allen ordered him held without bond.
Police responded to a shots fired call in the 300 block of King Street around 6 p.m. May 18. Officers responding to the short street off Jefferson Street near Crosstown found an adult male dead at the scene.
Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the victim as Lorenzin Brown, 24, of Hibner Street, Tupelo. His body has been sent to the state crime lab in Pearl for an autopsy.
Tupelo police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald said the investigation is still ongoing and more details will be released when appropriate.