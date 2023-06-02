TUPELO – A man witnesses claim has a history of threatening to shoot people was arrested Thursday evening after shooting someone.
Martin E. Parham, 65, of Lumpkin Avenue, Tupelo, was charged with aggravated assault after allegedly shooting a person multiple times outside of his apartment. During his initial appearance in Tupelo Municipal Court Friday morning, judge pro tem Harry Sumner set his bond at $250,000.
Tupelo police responded to a reported shooting June 1 around 5 p.m. at 405 Lumpkin Avenue. Officers responding to the apartment complex found an adult male who had been shot multiple times. The victim was carried to the North Mississippi Medical Center in stable condition.
Tupelo police detective Adam Merrill said the officers found Parham standing in the open doorway of his apartment holding a firearm. Police told him to drop the weapon and took Parham into custody without further incident.
“He admitted to it (the shooting) at the scene,” Merrill said. “He said he shot the victim in the doorway as (the victim) was coming at him after an altercation with others on the landing. He claimed it was self-defense.”
The detective noted that Parham’s version clashed with other witnesses who said the shooting was “unwarranted” and Parham came out of his apartment and shot the victim.
Witnesses told Merrill that Parham had a history of “pulling guns on people.”
