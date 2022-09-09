TUPELO • A Lee County man accused of forcing his way into a Skyline house twice and assaulting the owner is facing multiple felony charges.
The victim said a male acquaintance showed up at the door of his Highway 178 Skyline house around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7. When the man, 65, opened the door, the suspect walked in and punched the man above his right eye brow. The man got away from the suspect and went to a neighbor’s house to call 911.
The suspect fled the scene before deputies arrived.
Around 8:30 the same night, the suspect returned and kicked in the back door. He entered the house and began assaulting the man, hitting him in the head with a lamp base. The suspect reportedly picked up a machete found in the man’s bedroom and continued the assault. The suspect stole a bass and a guitar before he left.
The victim was transported by ambulance to the North Mississippi Medical Center.
The suspect was identified as Jedidiah “Jed” Gasaway, 36, of Tupelo. Once deputies finished processing the scene and retrieving statements from the witnesses, they went to the suspect’s residence where Gasaway was taken into custody without incident.
Gasaway was booked into the Lee County Jail Wednesday night at 11:14. The following day, he was charged with aggravated assault and burglary of a dwelling. During his initial appearance, Justice Court Judge Chuck Hopkins set bond at $50,000.
