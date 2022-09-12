TUPELO • A Tupelo man is being held without bond after he physically assaulted his grandmother, sending the octogenarian to the hospital.
Tupelo Police responded Sept. 8 around 10:45 p.m. to Millsap Street residence for a disturbance. The responding officers could hear a physical altercation in progress inside the house and made emergency entry.
Police found Keith Eugene Williams Jr., 53, of Tupelo, was attacking his 88-year-old grandmother. Officers detained Williams and called for medics to attend to the victim.
The victim had visible injuries and was transported to the North Mississippi Medical Center for treatment. She was stable at time of transport.
Williams was transported to the Lee County Jail where he was booked for four outstanding misdemeanor warrants (two counts of open container, disobeying a police officer, and possession of marijuana) and for domestic violence. Adult Protective Services was advised and Tupelo detectives began their investigation.
The following day, he was charged with felony abuse of a vulnerable adult. During his initial appearance, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Willie Allen denied bond.
If anyone knows of a vulnerable adult suffering from abuse please, they are asked to contact local law enforcement by calling 911 or the Mississippi Department of Human Services Vulnerable Adult Abuse Hotline at 1-844-437-6282.
