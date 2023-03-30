OXFORD – A Lee County man, facing at least three felony charges in state court, was sentenced this week to nearly three years in a federal prison for unlawfully possessing a firearm.
Dominic Hector Vaca, 21, of Tupelo, pleaded guilty last November to possession of a firearm by a felon. U.S. District Judge Sharion Aycock sentenced him March 29 to serve 33 months, followed by three years of supervised release.
Vaca is still facing multiple charges in Lee County Circuit Court.
He is accused of robbing a man of $270 in February 2021 in Tupelo. He was indicted on those charges in April 2021 but the case has not gone to trial.
Vaca was arrested Jan. 14, 2022 when Tupelo police responded to Ida Street for a report of a man pointing a handgun and threatening others. Officers seized a loaded handgun and charged Vaca with possession of a firearm by a felon. Forensic evidence connected that gun to a pair of shootings a week apart in late December 2021 and January 2022.
He has already been indicted for drive-by shooting and shooting into a dwelling for a Dec. 30, 2021 incident on Nanney Drive in west Tupelo. There were multiple people in the house at the time but no one was injured. That court case has not gone to trial.
Tupelo police have also said that Vaca is connected to a shooting a week later and two streets over from Nanney. He has not been indicted for shooting into the house on South Foster Street.
