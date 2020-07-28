TUPELO • Tupelo Police over the weekend arrested three people on auto burglary charges.
On Saturday, July 25, police were contacted around 11:45 p.m. about possible car burglaries in the Leake Street and Goodlett Street area. Victims told police that two white males were walking in the area.
The first suspect, Matthew Calise, 22, of Tupelo, fled on foot but was quickly arrested. The second suspect, Thomas Schuknecht, 23, of Okolona, complied and was detained.
Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Allen set Calise's bond at $60,000. Schuknecht was held without bond. Schuknecht was also wanted on felony forgery charges from Desoto County and Hernanado.
On Sunday, July 26, police were called around 5:30 a.m., to Forrest Street for a suspect burglarizing a car who was armed with a handgun. The suspect was described as a slim Black male with shoulder length hair.
Around 8 a.m., police were called to the 100 block of Tedford for a suspect matching that description hiding under a broken wood fence.
Officers located the suspect, Marcus Woods Jr., 20, of Tupelo, and took him into custody. Officers also recovered the handgun from Woods.
Woods was charged with two counts of breaking and entering of auto. He was denied bond by Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Allen. At the time these of these offenses, Woods was already on bond for a breaking and entering case that happened in April.
Both of these cases are still under investigation with additional charges and/or arrests possible. Anyone with information about these or any other crime are asked to call Crimestoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS.