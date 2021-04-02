TUPELO • After three dozen years with the Tupelo Police Department, Police Chief Bart Aguirre will retire at the end of June.
“I will be 72 this year, and with the new administration coming in, I felt this was the best time to retire,” Aguirre said on Friday. “I have already met with (the human resources department) and got everything is order.”
Tupelo’s next mayor will be tasked with finding a new top cop to replace Aguirre, who started with TPD in 1985 and worked his way up from patrolman to detective and later chief.
There has been speculation around political circles for a couple of years that Aguirre was considering retirement. All three Tupelo mayoral candidates have alluded to the chief’s pending departure on the record or in public forums.
Aguirre said he actually was considering retiring 18 months ago, but changed his mind when Deputy Chief Allan Gilbert suddenly retired to take the police chief job at Siloam Springs, Arkansas.
“I didn’t want to leave without anybody in place to take over,” Aguirre said. “Now we have two deputy chiefs in place and I feel very confident in their abilities to run the department.”
Aguirre’s career in law enforcement began as a volunteer with the Plantersville Police Department. After graduating from the University of Mississippi, he spent about a year as a dispatcher with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office before Tupelo Police Chief Ed Crider offered him a job. He has been with the department ever since.
In October 2013, new Mayor Jason Shelton named Aguirre police chief.
Aguirre will leave the city’s service along with Shelton.
Aguirre’s 8-year stint at the helm of the department has seen its ups and downs. Just two months into the job, the department lost its first police officer in the line of duty in its 143-year history. Cpl. Gale Stauffer was shot and killed at Crosstown by a suspect who had just robbed a bank.
In the summer of 2016, Aguirre saw his city embroiled in turmoil and protests following the officer-involved shooting of Ronnie Shumpert, after he ran away from a traffic stop. The incident helped push the city to purchase body cameras for officers.
The police chief also got to oversee the design and construction of the department’s $10 million police headquarters at the corner of Front and Franklin streets. After decades of talking about replacing the aging structure that had housed TPD since 1966, ground was finally broken in April 2015. Officers moved into the new two-story structure in December 2016.