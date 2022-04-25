TUPELO • The Tupelo Police Chief and the Lee County Sheriff are in an all out race to field the biggest team for a benefit 5K run next month.
That’s because the loser will have to wear their rival college’s shirt the Monday following the Blessed Are the Peacemakers 5K race in downtown Tupelo on May 21.
Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka issued the challenge last week. If he wins, Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson will have to wear an Ole Miss shirt all day. If the sheriff’s team is larger, the chief will have to wear a Mississippi State shirt.
The event is a benefit for Wives of Warriors. They use the proceeds to purchase body armor that is then given away to law enforcement agencies across north Mississippi.
In the five years before COVID-19, the group provided new, custom-fitted body armor to 157 officers at 42 different agencies in 15 counties.
“When I found out about the 5K I thought of two things – one, I wanted to help the Wives of Warriors. Two, I wanted to beat Jim,” Quaka said. “He is one of the most avid Mississippi State fans I know. I thought that this would get him.”
Quaka posted the challenge on Facebook last week and Johnson picked up the gauntlet hours later.
“I think it is an exciting idea and I accepted because I plan on winning it,” Johnson said. “Of course, the big winner will be the Wives of Warriors and the area agencies who will benefit from the new body armor.”
Wives of Warriors president Elizabeth Strickland said when they opened up registration, they saw a marked increase compared to previous years. And, instead of runners waiting until the last minute to sign up, folks are calling early.
“It sure is getting people interested,” Strickland said. “We have people calling and making sure they have their kids registered too.”
The chief and the sheriff are also enjoying the good-natured banter back and forth.
“My own wife will probably sign up for Jim’s team because she wants to see me wear maroon,” Quaka said.
But Johnson is in the same boat. His wife and daughter are both Ole Miss graduates.
“(Quaka) posted that my wife should enter the transfer portal and join his team since she went to Ole Miss,” Johnson said.
There has also been some discussion about the possibility of a side bet involving the personal times of the chief and the sheriff. Johnson joked that he is a little older than the chief so it might not be a fair race. Quaka noted the outcome of a 5K race both men ran about three years ago where he bested Johnson and his longer legs.
“I smoked him,” Quaka said.
“There is no video evidence of that,” Johnson replied.
The Wives of Warriors has started a scoreboard on their Facebook page which will be updated regularly. Monday afternoon, Quaka held a sizable 35-18 lead, but there are still four weeks before the race.
Residents should stay tune to see what the two law enforcement veterans do next. Both are trying to get high profile people/celebrities to support their team.
“We have both talked about a few things,” Johnson said. “It will be interesting.”
If someone wants to support one of the teams but either don’t want to run or can’t run, they can still join a team as a phantom runner. When registering, just click on the T-shirt only option. You will get the shirt and your donation will go to buy buy body armor.
A link to the registration site can be found on the Wives of Warriors Facebook page.