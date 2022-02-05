TUPELO • Just a month into his tenure as Tupelo Police Chief, John Quaka unveiled his new vision for the department’s top administrative positions.
Quaka did away with the former chief’s organization of two deputy chiefs and no majors. He returned the department to the idea of one deputy chief and two majors, each overseeing a portion of the department’s operations.
“This first phase organizational structure was developed in consultation with Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan’s office and offers the citizens of Tupelo a strong organizational plan for their police department,” Quaka said. “The goal of this restructuring is to provide protection and constitutional policing to all of our citizens.”
Current Capt. Charles “Chuck” McDougald has been selected as the Operations Major, who will be primarily responsible for the patrol and administration functions of the department. McDougald has 22 years of experience with the Tupelo Police Department in a variety of positions, including patrol, Special Operations and administration. He has a bachelor of science in business administration with a major in accounting from Mississippi College.
Capt. Jerry Davis has been selected as the Special Operations/Investigations Major, who will be primarily responsible for the investigative units, Special Operations units and support services units of the department. Davis has 28 years of experience with TPD, primarily in investigations. He has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Mississippi.