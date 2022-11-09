TUPELO — By the first of the year, the Tupelo Police Department will have a new, high tech tool to fight crime.
Police Chief John Quaka said the 16 license plate readers (LPRs) is the first phase of the city’s real time intelligence center.
“They will be able to capture data day and night and put it into a database,” Quaka said. “Say there is a bank robbery and the victim said the suspect was driving a white car. We can plug in white car, and it will give us the license plates of every white car in Tupelo that day.”
The system will also automatically search for any license plates entered in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) and notify the department not only that a suspect vehicle was in town, it will also record the date, time and place of the sighting. If the same car passes multiple LPRs, it will give the system a direction of travel.
“It’s a great tool for investigations,” Quaka said.
In the first round, the city will lease a total of 16 LPRs for just more than $91,000 for the first two year period. The bulk of the readers, 14, will be fixed directly to utility poles. While the exact location of the devices has not been finalized, they will be installed in high traffic areas along the city’s busiest streets. The other two readers will be mounted on trailers to allow them to be moved from place to place as needed.
Eventually, Quaka plans to get several LPRs that can be mounted to the front of patrol vehicles. That would allow officers to drive through parking lots — whether the coliseum during concerts or around the mall at Christmas — to collect more information. The latter could assist in capturing shoplifters.
“I hope to increase the number of LPRs each year,” Quaka said. “They will also tie in with the camera system we hope to install.”
The cameras and LPRs are part of a larger system Quaka is working on to gather real time information from cross the city. The real time intelligence center, which is based on a system utilized by the Starkville Police Department, will be initially housed at the Tupelo Police Department on Front Street.
