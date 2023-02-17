TUPELO – Tupelo police Capt. Brett Moyer, 53 — known as much for his smile as his loud, New England accented voice — died Friday morning from a suspected heart attack.
“Brett was a larger than life figure at (Tupelo Police Department),” police spokesman Major Chuck McDougald said in a prepared statement. “His dedication to his family and his police family were on display every day. His booming and distinctive voice will be missed.”
After serving a stint in the U.S. Air Force, Moyer moved south and applied for a job at TPD in 1999. He was quickly hired. Over the years, he served the patrol division as a patrolman, as a motorcycle officer in the traffic unit and a shift supervisor. At the same time, Moyer was also a member of the bomb squad.
As his career progressed, so did his rank. He was awarded his lieutenant bars in February 2019. As part of the restructuring of the department by Police Chief John Quaka, Moyer was promoted to a patrol captain just four months ago.
“Capt. Moyer was a valuable member of the city of Tupelo team and he will be missed,” said Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan. “His quickness to help with citizens needs was legendary.”
A transplanted northerner and avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, fellow officers lovingly called him “Yankee,” said former Saltillo Police Chief Daniel McKinney, who worked with Moyer for 23 years at TPD.
“He was boisterous, loud and funny. You could hear him from three rooms away,” McKinney said. “He was very smart, very articulate and brilliant. As a person, he was a good husband and a loved his family. He talked about his daughters all the time.”
Then Sgt. Moyer got the chance to show off his softer side by pulling over unsuspecting motorists — usually parent with small children — and giving them a $100 bill just days before Christmas 2015 as part of a Secret Santa program.
“I don’t want to see your license, I want to see you smile,” Moyer said to a surprised Stacey Johnson and his 13-year-old son, Jordan.
Another driver, Lakendria Maxwell was shaken at first, but quickly asked Moyer for a hug. He graciously complied.
“I don’t always get to see folks when they are at their best,” Moyer said. “It’s great to be able to interact with people in a positive manner and show them that we are people too.”
McDougald said the department is asking people to keep Moyer’s family and friends in their prayers as they navigate this tragedy.
Moyer is survived by his wife, Amber Moyer, and daughters Hannah Flake and Kirsten Moyer.
A service celebrating his life, with police and military honors, will be held at Feb. 21 at 11 a.m. at Holland Funeral Directors. Visitation will be Feb. 20 from 4 to 7 p.m. and from 10 a.m. until the service Feb. 21.