Members of the Tupelo Police Department deliver the wreath as the department holds its Gale Stauffer Memorial on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Stauffer was killed in the line of duty on Dec. 23, 2013, while responding to bank robbery on South Gloster.
Tupelo police officers salute the memorial wreath they placed in memory of Sgt. Gale Stauffer to begin the memorial service on Dec. 22, 2022. Stauffer was killed in the line of duty on Dec. 23, 2013, while responding to a bank robbery on South Gloster.
Former Tupelo Police Chief Bart Aguirre gives a hug to Debbie Brangenberg at the annual memorial service honoring Sgt. Gale Stauffer at the Tupelo Police Department on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Stauffer was killed in the line of duty on Dec. 23, 2013, while responding to a bank robbery on South Gloster Street.
A memorial wreath was placed near a plaque memoriazling Sgt. Gale Stauffer on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at the Tupelo Police Department. Stauffer was killed in the line of duty on Dec. 23, 2013, while responding to a bank robbery on South Gloster Street.
Thomas Wells | Daily Journal
Thomas Wells | Daily Journal
Thomas Wells | Daily Journal
Thomas Wells | Daily Journal
Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka opens the memorial service for Sgt. Gale Stauffer on Thursday morning, Dec. 22, 2022, at the Tupelo Police Department.
The Tupelo Police Department honored its sole fallen officer at the ninth annual memorial service Thursday for the late Sgt. Kevin "Gale" Stauffer.
Officers placed a wreath at the memorial for Stauffer, and Police Chief John Quaka gave words of comfort and remembrance.
On Dec. 23, 2013, Stauffer responded to a bank robbery on South Gloster Street. The suspect ambushed Stauffer and fellow officer Joseph Maher, shooting both of them. Stauffer died that day. Maher recovered after six years of surgeries and extensive rehabilitation. Authorities in Phoenix, Arizona, killed the suspect as he attempted a bank robbery there on Dec. 24, 2013.
In the year's since Stauffer's death, the police department has transformed the rear entrance of the building into a memorial for the fallen officer. In December 2016, the department planted three Ginkgo trees in the same area in his honor. There is also a plaque and a cross in Stauffer's memory.
